Kenya: CS Matiang'i Declares War on Illegal Workers

The government has declared war on foreigners working in the country illegally.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i on Friday ordered for a 60-day operation to weed them out.

Dr Matiang'i said during the crackdown, verification of authorised foreign workers will be done and new electronic work permits issued.

There are 34,000 expatriates working in Kenya, according to government records, the CS said.

"But we know that is not true, the real figure is probably over 100,000. This means that there are people doing jobs that Kenyans can do," Dr Matiang'i said.

The minister was speaking during a meeting with National Assembly's National Security and Administration committee in Mombasa.