Angola: IMF Predicts 2.2% Growth for Angola

Luanda — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has once again analysed Angola's economic perspective and predicted a growth of about 2.2 per cent for this year and 2.4 per cent for next year.

The information comes on the World Economic Outlook publication released this April 17, in Washington, United States of America (U.S.A).

According to the document, the Angolan economic growth in 2017 was of 0.7 per cent.

On the same source it is explained that Angola's growth is essentially based on the rising trend of the crude-oil price, after the downtrend of the past two years.

The report says that Angola shows signs of speeding up its economic growth, however, its economy is expanding in a way that is still below the average in sub-Sahara Africa.

On the same document it is also stated that the world economic growth may rise to 3.9 per cent this year and the next.

World Economic Outlook is published every three months.