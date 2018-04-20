Nigeria: Oboh Joins Elite Class At Ladies European Tour in Morocco

Georgia Oboh made history yesterday when she became the first Nigerian to feature in the Ladies European Tour (LET), which teed off at the prestigious Dar es Salaam Blue Course in Rabat.

The 17-year-old Oboh is the youngest player to feature in the LET event tagged Lalla Meryem Cup.As an amateur, Oboh will not get a share of the 450,000 Euro tournament purse, but the event will serve as great preparation for the Youth Olympic Games (YOG). She is also the first Nigerian golfer, male or female, to feature in any Olympics

Oboh captained the Nigeria girls' team to the last All Africa Junior Challenge in Morocco, where her performance prompted the organisers to her to the LET event.Oboh said on the eve of her departure for Morocco that her primary goal was to learn a thing or two from the lady professionals, while honing her own skills. "I am excited about the environment, particularly the greens. It is very tricky and would be challenging. I hope to give my best having played on same course during the All Africa Junior Challenge last month."

Among the notable lady professionals in the tournament are LET veterans, such as Trish Johnson and Lydia Hall of the U.K. and recent winner of the Lalla Meryem 2018 qualifying school, American Casey Danielson, a rookie.Oboh, who disclosed that some well meaning Nigerians supported her to the tournament, said she cannot wait to test her wits against the best players from around the world.

The Lalla Meryem Cup is a women's professional golf tournament in Morocco under the high patronage of His Majesty, King Mohammed VI. It was held in Rabat until it moved to Agadir in 2011. It moved back to Rabat in 2016.The tournament has been played annually since 1993 and is held alongside the Hassan II Golf Trophy. In 2010, it was added to the Ladies European Tour (LET) schedule and upgraded to a full field tournament having previously been limited to around 12 players. Both tournaments moved to Agadir in 2011.