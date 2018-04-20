Nigeria: Osinbajo, Governors Expected As Deeper Life Church Opens New Headquarters

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will on April 24, 2018 attend the inauguration of the new headquarters building of Deeper Life Bible Church.The new complex is located at the Church's old auditorium in Gbagada, Lagos.

A statement from the office of the General Superintendent of the Church, Pastor William F. Kumuyi said several state governors would also join Osinbajo at the event.Among the governors are the Lagos State Governor, Ambode Akinwunmi and other dignitaries in and outside the country.

In the statement, Kumuyi commended leaders and members of the Church worldwide for their contributions and patience, in the face of harsh economic realities.He said the 35,000-seat edifice and the already commissioned car park, has a bridge and traffic lights around the auditorium.

While commending the contributions of leaders and members of the Church worldwide, he added that the construction lasted for a little over a decade."Their contributions in terms of finance and human resources, despite the challenging times, have been heart-warming and praise-worthy," he said.

The General Superintendent explained: "The project is not in any way an advertisement of self or riches. It is served to accelerate the earnest fulfillment of the Great Commission. There are no riches to advertise anyway, because the resources came from all strata of membership of the church.

"Everyone contributed his or her mite. It was a determination to give God the very best."He explained: "When you read through the scriptures, you would find that tabernacles were huge edifices that evoked the aura of the Almighty."When you read about the nature of the building that King Solomon built for God, it was magnificent and befitting of worship of the owner of the whole universe," he said.