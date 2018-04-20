Ethiopia: First Phase Airport Expansion to Go Operational By June

Ethiopian Airlines Group yesterday disclosed that the first phase of the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport expansion expected to go operational by the end of June this year.

The Group also revealed that it is over-performing in terms of building domestic airports.

This was revealed when the Group presented its nine month report before HPR Transport Affairs Standing Committee.

During the presentation, Tewdros Dawit, CEO of Ethiopian Airports Enterprise, said that the the Bole International Airport expansion work is given so much attention by the Airlines, and the first phase of the work will be operational by the end of June. "We are in the position to make the east wing operational," he added.

Moreover, the CEO also stated that the the whole expansion project will be completed either by the end of this year, and it is expected that it will enable the Airport to accommodate up to 22 million passengers per year.

"It will hugely address the congestion issue", Tewdros said. "When the project is completed, we believe it opens a big chapter and will enable the Airport to make a big leap within the continental aviation industry."

In regards to the new major hub project of the Airline, the CEO said that given the project's grandiosity, it needs the attention of all the relevant stakeholders. "And given the attention bestowed by the government, we are expecting that we will enter into work soon," he added.

In relation to domestic airports, Tewdros indicated that Ethiopia boast the largest number of airports in Africa next to Nigeria, which meet international standard.

Henok Tafesse, Deputy CEO of the Group, for his part added that domestic airports that have international standard terminal facility, navigation system, and runway are being carried out. He said that the Airline is performing way beyond the plan set in this regard.

Furthermore, pertaining to the call for small airstrip station from some part of the public, Henok noted that regional states, small general aviation and those that want to give such kind of charter service should work integratively to solve the issue.