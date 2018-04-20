Nigeria: Try Senate Invaders for Treason, Says Secondus

Abuja — The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has demanded that all those found to be involved in the Wednesday's invasion of the Senate and stealing its mace, should be tried for treason.

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, while giving his account of the invasion of the Senate, alleged that security agents apparently colluded with the thugs to gain entrance to the legislative chambers to steal the mace.

Addressing the Emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the PDP in Abuja, Secondus said the invasion should not only be condemned, but that those responsible should be tried for treason as demanded by law.

"What happened in the Senate yesterday was a clear assault on democracy, a coup against the legislature and should not only be condemned, but those responsible should be tried for treason as demanded by the law," he said.

He regretted that the situation in the country is becoming very disturbing, adding that the All Progreeesives Congress (APC)-led administration has continued to show in all ramifications that it lacks the wherewithal to manage this country.

"The ugly incident in the nation's Senate on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 more than anything else, underscores the fact that our democracy is seriously under threat.

"Nigerians and the international community watched horrified as the spokesman of President Muhammadu Buhari's Support Group in the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege led thugs into the hallowed chambers of the Senate to steal the mace, the authority of the Senate and kidnapped a senator.

"That these hoodlums passed through all the security checks and majestically worked into the chambers to cause such havoc leaves much to chew to all discerning minds," he said.

Secondus, who also used the opportunity to appraise the progress made so far to reconcile aggrieved members of the PDP, said the two committees led by former Senate President, David Mark and Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, have successfully completed their assignments and submitted their reports.

He said the critical state of affairs in the country has placed enormous challenge on the PDP as the main opposition party to do something urgently to rescue the country.

The PDP chairman said the PDP has taken it upon itself as the leading opposition party to broaden the scope of alliance, open its doors and allow ideas to flow in a more robust democratic manner.

He said: "Majority of Nigerians who are disillusioned about the state of affairs in the last three years are excited that we are trying to get it right as we remain the last hope for our democracy.

"Former presidents and former leaders of Nigeria are in unison to make sure that come 2019, a fresh and new government is formed in the interest of our country," he said.

The PDP boss also said the party has noted with disbelief, the continued de-marketing of this country by the president each time he travels outside the country.

"This time he chose to abuse and deride our hard-working youths as lazy, a remark that is not only embarrassing but untrue. "Our youths are not lazy, they are resourceful and indeed they are our future leaders.

"We, therefore, invite our brothers, sisters, youths and women from other political parties to join us to rescue our country that is in distress, socially, politically, economically and security wise," he said.

Ekweremadu alleged that the hoodlums apparently connived with security agents to gain entrance to the legislative chambers to steal the mace.

Explaining further, he said the three arms zone where the National Assembly is situated was planned like a titanic that cannot be destroyed.

Ekweremadu said: "It was not just a coincidence but collusion. It will send a wrong signal to foreign investors if such could happen within the Three Arms zone. It is not just a coincidence. I think I can see what General TY Danjuma said that there is a collusion.

"We need to do all to reassure the international community that Nigeria is safe," he said.