Africa: Mozambique Eye Seychelles Scalp

Mozambique are looking forward to a place at the next round as they host Seychelles in the second leg of the First Round on Saturday at the Estadio Nacional do Zimpeto in Maputo.

The two sides settled for a barren draw in the first leg a fortnight ago in Victoria and 'Mambinhas' as the Mozambicans are nicknamed are poised to complete the job at home and progress to the second round, at the expense of the islanders who breezed into town last Wednesday.

Mozambique coach Victor Matine expects a tough test from the Seychellois and has cautioned his players to be consistent in front of goal to achieve their target.

"In the first leg, we missed many clear cut goal scoring opportunities. We have been working in that because we will have to score if we are to progress," Matine said.

Midfielder Leonel Victor Armando Carmelo, who plays for local side, Ferroviário da Beira has said the team is motivated to scale over the Seychelles hurdle into the next round where South Africa lies in wait.

"I am honoured to be here in the national team and on Saturday I wish to score to help the team qualify to the next stage. Morale is high and all the players share the same objective," said Carmelo.

Seven teams from the qualifiers will join host Niger for the final tournament scheduled for 2-17 February 2019.

Fixtures

Saturday, 21 April 2018

Morocco vs Mauritania (0-2)

Sierra Leone vs Guinea Bissau ((0-1)

Tunisia vs Algeria (1-3)

Rwanda vs Kenya (1-1)

Burundi vs Ethiopia (2-0)

South Sudan vs Uganda (1-5)

Mozambique vs Seychelles (0-0)

Sunday, 22 April 2018

Togo vs Gabon (0-4)

DR Congo vs Tanzania (0-0)

Swaziland vs Malawi (0-0)

Namibia vs Botswana (0-0)