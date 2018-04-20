Africa: Tanzania Optimistic of Next Round Berth

Tanzania needs nothing other victory or a scoring draw against DR Congo in the second leg of the First Round on Sunday away in Kinshasa.

The East Africans were forced to a goalless draw in the first leg a fortnight ago in Dar es Salaam and must cough out a convincing result against the Congolese at the latter's backyard to be certain of a place at the next round.

After failing to make the most of their home advantage, the task ahead appears a mountain for the Tanzanians, but Ammy Ninje remains optimistic in the abilities of his charges to deliver in Kinshasa.

"It's never over until it's over. We don't have huge deficit that we can't overcome away. We haven't given up, we will fight and win away," Ninje told the press as he team rounded up their training program in Dar es Salaam.

"The first leg was tough. Our opponents played mostly in their zone, and their players were behind the ball which made it hard to break their defense and score. We created several chances but were not able to convert them into goals.

"Together with the team, we have reviewed the match and identified the weakness and strength of their side. I believe my players are ready to rock in Kinshasa."

The Tanzania coach insists he has depth in his team that can withstand the test in Kinshasa having played many international games at the U-17 level before graduating to the U-20.

"I may make changes in the starting line-up if necessary. Our target is to score an early goal to ease the pressure on us. Everything is possible in football and we won't give up easily.

"We will also defend well and look for a goal on the counter, that's the best way to play away. I believe that they will play an open game and leave space at the back that we can capitalize on to score.

"The good news is that we have no injury and all our players are fit to play," Ninje concluded.

The winner over the two legs will face Mali at the penultimate round.

Seven teams from the qualifiers will join host Niger for the final tournament scheduled for 2-17 February 2019.

Fixtures

Saturday, 21 April 2018

Morocco vs Mauritania (0-2)

Sierra Leone vs Guinea Bissau ((0-1)

Tunisia vs Algeria (1-3)

Rwanda vs Kenya (1-1)

Burundi vs Ethiopia (2-0)

South Sudan vs Uganda (1-5)

Mozambique vs Seychelles (0-0)

Sunday, 22 April 2018

Togo vs Gabon (0-4)

DR Congo vs Tanzania (0-0)

Swaziland vs Malawi (0-0)

Namibia vs Botswana (0-0)