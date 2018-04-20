Gambia: Goal-Assassin Ali Sowe Proving Unstoppable

Proving too hot to handle for defenders this moment is Gambian striker Ali Sowe.

The forward is a daylight menace to defenders in Albania with a tremendous scoring run that's having pundits running out of superlatives.

Sowe has never before scored more than five goals per season but that's largely result of too many niggling abrasions that have dwarfed his growth in previous campaigns. This season though, he's on a brilliant streak far from his profligacy-gripped days.

He is on 14- league goals in the Albanian Super League making him table-toppers Skenderbeu Korce's top scorer and the second best on the overall domestic championship chart.

He was out doing what he does best this week again -scoring -this time in a cup competition match as Korce sashayed over Flamutari 2-0.

Ali fired in the opener following a goalless first-half in the 59th minute.

The Gambian raced through to break free in the box before pouncing on a pass from the right to latch the ball beyond goalkeeper Nurkovic's reach.

Teammate and Mali attacker's Nimanga made it 2-0 in the 61st minute before Sowe later got hauled off with nine minutes from time.

Ali is on a season-long loan at Skenderbeu from Serie A outfit Chievo Verona as he hopes to make most of his newfound scoring form to return a finished product in front of goal at end of his spell in Albania.

He has now slipped to second in the domestic league's scorers' chart after Guri netted his fifteenth of the term last Saturday evening for second-placed club Kukesi.