20 April 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Kedco Loses N187 Million to Vandals Monthly

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

Kano — The Managing Director of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna on Wednesday lamented that out the N4bn worth of energy being transmitted to the company monthly, it could only recover N2bn revenue.

"We pay between N3.8 billion and N4 billion monthly as cost of the energy given to us but we only generate between N1.8 billion to N2 billion as revenue from customers."

Gwamna disclosed this on Wednesday in Kano at a stakeholders' engagement for Kano State traditional and religious leaders with the theme: 'Partnering for Improved Service Delivery', pointing out that the high rate of energy theft, vandalism and non-payment of electricity bills by some consumers in the threw states of Kano, Katsina and Jigawa.

He noted that 70 per cent of the revenue being generated came from industries while other customers hardly give the company the remaining 30 per cent.

According to him, the company has been running at a lost as a result of challenges in meeting the requirements of the consumers' demands in power supply that adversely affecting the activities of the company.

He called on traditional rulers and religious leaders in the state to assist the company in fighting the menace.

Furthermore, he said the company was able to settles N500m salaries of its 2,600 workers, adding that they recently lost N187 million to vandalism.

"The reason for this stakeholders meeting is to solicit for the support of traditional rulers and religious leaders in enlightening their subjects on the importance of paying their bills, protecting electricity installations and fight against energy theft as well as activities of vandals".

Responding, the Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammad Sanusi II represented by Sarkin Dawakin Maituta Alhaji Bello Abubakar said the meeting was long overdue in view of the role of the traditional rulers in addressing the outlined challenges.

Sanusi promised that they will deliver the message to their respective subjects to ensure prompt payment of electricity bills and sensitise them on the need to take custody of electricity installations in their localities against vandalism and energy theft.

The monarch furthered called on districts heads across the states to give Maximum Corporation to KEDCO officials in the fight against vandalism and electricity theft.

