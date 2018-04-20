20 April 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Human Trafficking

By Love Msoso

Rumphi — Rumphi First Grade Magistrate Court Tuesday convicted and sentenced a 34 year- old man to 10 years Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) for trafficking into the country 12 Ethiopians.

The court heard that, Gannet Mwenitete who hails from Mwakawanga Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kyungu in Karonga District on the night of February 11, 2018 hired a motor vehicle to transport the illegal immigrants from Uliwa Trading Centre in Karonga to Lilongwe.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant Malumbo Jere said the convict and the 12 Ethiopians were arrested at snap roadblock at Jalawe in Rumphi District.

Sergeant Jere said human trafficking is a serious offense which is contrary to Section 14 (1) of the Human Trafficking Act and attracts maximum sentence of 14 year jail term.

"I therefore ask the court to mete out a stiffer penalty to the convict as the offence committed is serious in nature and attracts a custodial sentence without any option for fine or reference to previous convictions," said Sergeant Jere.

In mitigation,defence lawyer, Ashim Chunga of Ashim and Saidi Associates pleaded with the court to exercise leniency when passing judgment arguing that the convict is a bread winner for a family of six children and is a first offender.

"Dependents of the convict would suffer if the court sentences him to serve a lengthy jail term," pleaded the defence lawyer.

However, passing the sentence, First Grade Magistrate, Cuthbert Phiri said Mwenitete deserved a custodial sentence as he had demonstrated that he is not patriotic to his own country.

"The reasonable sentence in this case is that the convict should serve a 10 year custodial sentence despite being a first offender," said Phiri as he read out the sentence.

