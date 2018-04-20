Malawi: Court Punishes Man for Causing Death By Reckless Driving

Zomba — Zomba Senior Resident Magistrate's Court on Thursday ordered Wilson Ndomondo to pay a fine of K200, 000.00 for causing death by reckless driving which is contrary to section 126 (4) c of the Road Traffic Act.

Police Prosecutor Senior Sub Inspector, Dickens Mwambazi told the court that on April 04, 2018 the accused was driving along Bakili Muluzi Highway in Machinga when he committed the offence.

The court heard that Ndomondo who was driving Nissan pick- up registration number CP 9124 hit a cyclist to death.

"Your worship, in willful disregard for the safety of persons and property of others, the accused caused the death of Mavuto Matias a pedal cyclist," Mwambazi told the court.

The court heard that the convict was, therefore, arrested and brought before Zomba Senior Resident Magistrate Court where he pleaded guilty to the offence.

In mitigation, Ndomondo asked the court to consider handing him a lenient punishment because he was responsible for looking after orphans and paying school fees for them.

Senior Resident Magistrate Paul Chiotcha said the convict should pay a fine of K200, 000.00 considering that he was a first offender.

He observed that out of the said amount, K180, 000 should be given to the deceased family while K20, 000 should be remitted to government.

Ndomondo comes from Maonga Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chikweo in Machinga.