Malawi Expects a Rise in Tourists From China

Lilongwe — Director for Tourism, Isaac Katopola says Malawi expects a boom in Chinese travelers and holiday makers coming into the country by the year 2020.

This comes as Malawi through the Department of Tourism in conjunction with the Malawi Mission in Beijing exhibited Malawi's hospitality industry at the 15th China outbound Travel and Tourism Market (COTTM) held at the National Agricultural Exhibition Centre from April 16 to 18, 2018 in Beijing.

"We presented Malawi as a travel destination rich in diversity, compact in size, rich in hospitality with an authentic and original African travel experience," Katopola, who led the Malawi delegation, said.

Some of the attractions presented include Lake Malawi and its clean sandy beaches, biodiversity and ecotourism Islands, wildlife and natural scenery attractions like mountains.

Katopola pointed out that Malawi was marketed on its authentic cultural experiences and its growing industry of hosting conferences and events, which would further attract tourists from China.

He said since government of Malawi switched its diplomatic ties to Mainland China in 2007, tourism in the country has benefitted from increased numbers of Chinese visitors from a very insignificant number to over 7,000 in 2016.

"This figure is bound to grow to over 10,000 by 2020 due to various promotional activities in this lucrative market," the Director said in a communication made available to Malawi News Agency (Mana) Thursday.

The exhibition is an event that connects Chinese holiday makers to various holiday sellers, travel destinations and travel service providers.

This year's event attracted over 200 exhibitors from over 90 countries who showcased their destinations and travel services to over 3,500 leading outbound tour operators from all over China.

The COTTM attracted various participants such as Inbound Tour Operators, government officials, ministries responsible for tourism, travel agents, and hotel/motel chains amongst others.