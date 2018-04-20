Malawi: Flush Floods Wash Away Over 300 Hectares of Crops in Nkhata Bay

Nkhata Bay — Over 300 hectares of crops in Nkhata Bay District have been washed away by flush floods due to continuous heavy rains that hit the district for the past five days.

Speaking Wednesday in an interview with Malawi News Agency, Nkhata Bay District Agriculture Development Officer, Yaz Nyirenda said the damaged crops include plantains, rice, cassava and maize.

"About 300 hectares have been affected and this will also affect crop yield of the district and it's estimated that about 1500 households will be food insecure between now and the next farming season," said Nyirenda.

He said most of the affected fields are in the areas of traditional authorities Zilakoma, Fukamapiri, Malengamzoma, Fukamalaza, Mankhambira, Mkumbira, Timbiri and M'bwana.

Nkhata Bay Acting Assistant District Disaster Risk Management Officer, Sandres Kamanga said the rains have also damaged 135 houses across the district.

He then asked organizations and companies to come in and assist the affected families with relief items such as food, plastic sheets, blankets and kitchen utensils.