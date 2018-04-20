20 April 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Flush Floods Wash Away Over 300 Hectares of Crops in Nkhata Bay

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Aliko Munde

Nkhata Bay — Over 300 hectares of crops in Nkhata Bay District have been washed away by flush floods due to continuous heavy rains that hit the district for the past five days.

Speaking Wednesday in an interview with Malawi News Agency, Nkhata Bay District Agriculture Development Officer, Yaz Nyirenda said the damaged crops include plantains, rice, cassava and maize.

"About 300 hectares have been affected and this will also affect crop yield of the district and it's estimated that about 1500 households will be food insecure between now and the next farming season," said Nyirenda.

He said most of the affected fields are in the areas of traditional authorities Zilakoma, Fukamapiri, Malengamzoma, Fukamalaza, Mankhambira, Mkumbira, Timbiri and M'bwana.

Nkhata Bay Acting Assistant District Disaster Risk Management Officer, Sandres Kamanga said the rains have also damaged 135 houses across the district.

He then asked organizations and companies to come in and assist the affected families with relief items such as food, plastic sheets, blankets and kitchen utensils.

Malawi

Parliament Asked to Allocate More Days for Private Member Business

People in Mzimba have asked Malawi Parliament to consider adding more days in a week, to discuss the private member… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.