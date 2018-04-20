Somalia: Somaliland Arrests King Bur Madow for Attending Elder's Crowning in Puntland

The security forces of the northern breakaway region of Somaliland have detained a leading Somali traditional elder in the state's capital, Hargeisa city on Thursday.

King Osman Aw Mohamud, known as Boqor Burmadow has been arrested from a hotel in Hargeisa and taken to police custody last night at around 8:30 p.m. local time.

Burmadow, who is an outspoken elder was detained day after attending the crowning of Beeldaaje Mohamed in Carmo, a small town in Somalia's northeastern Puntland region.

Speaking to the reporters in Hargeisa, Somaliland Police spokesman, Feisal Hiis Dirie said the elder's arrest came following a court warrant accusing him of Crimes against the State.