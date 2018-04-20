20 April 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somaliland Arrests King Bur Madow for Attending Elder's Crowning in Puntland

Tagged:

Related Topics

The security forces of the northern breakaway region of Somaliland have detained a leading Somali traditional elder in the state's capital, Hargeisa city on Thursday.

King Osman Aw Mohamud, known as Boqor Burmadow has been arrested from a hotel in Hargeisa and taken to police custody last night at around 8:30 p.m. local time.

Burmadow, who is an outspoken elder was detained day after attending the crowning of Beeldaaje Mohamed in Carmo, a small town in Somalia's northeastern Puntland region.

Speaking to the reporters in Hargeisa, Somaliland Police spokesman, Feisal Hiis Dirie said the elder's arrest came following a court warrant accusing him of Crimes against the State.

Somalia

Three Found Guilty of Plot to Attack Somalis in Kansas

Three men face life in prison for plotting to blow up a Garden City, Kansas, apartment complex that is home to Muslim… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.