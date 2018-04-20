Cameroon: Commonwealth Summit - PM Yang Represents President Biya

The summit that ends in London this April 20, 2018 is on the theme, "Towards our common future."

Cameroon's Prime Minister, Head of Government, Philemon Yang is participating in the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Summit that started in London, United Kingdom on April 18 to end today, April 20, 2018.

A press release signed by the Prime Minister's Director of Cabinet, Ghogomu Paul Mingo indicated that Prime Minister Yang is representing President Paul Biya in the summit that is taking place on the theme, "Towards our common future." Reports from the Commonwealth Secretariat indicate the leaders are discussing on four sub-themes.

One of them is "A more sustainable future." Focus here is on climate change and its impact, protecting the environment and increasing the resilience of the Commonwealth. The second sub-theme is "A fairer future", that hinges on the promotion and protection of the Commonwealth's democratic principles and the Commonwealth Charter's shared vision of democracy, good governance, human rights and the rule of law to which all members subscribe.

The third subtheme is "A more secure future." The Commonwealth leaders with regard to the sub-theme are brainstorming on the unprecedented security threats faced in the 21st century, the challenges of terrorism, serious organised crime, cybercrime, violent extremism and human trafficking ignores border and can only be addressed by increased multilateral action and cooperation.

The fourth sub-theme is "A more prosperous future" that focuses on the diversity of the Commonwealth, including many of the largest and smallest economies in the world.

Prior to the Heads of Government's meeting, four forums took place from April 16-18, 2018. They were the People's, Business, Youth and Women's Forums. Reports say the ultimate goal is to build on the strengths of the Commonwealth to ensure that it is responsive to global challenges and delivers a more prosperous, secure, sustainable and fair future for all its citizens, particularly its young people.