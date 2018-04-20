20 April 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Commonwealth Summit - PM Yang Represents President Biya

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emmanuel Kendemeh

The summit that ends in London this April 20, 2018 is on the theme, "Towards our common future."

Cameroon's Prime Minister, Head of Government, Philemon Yang is participating in the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Summit that started in London, United Kingdom on April 18 to end today, April 20, 2018.

A press release signed by the Prime Minister's Director of Cabinet, Ghogomu Paul Mingo indicated that Prime Minister Yang is representing President Paul Biya in the summit that is taking place on the theme, "Towards our common future." Reports from the Commonwealth Secretariat indicate the leaders are discussing on four sub-themes.

One of them is "A more sustainable future." Focus here is on climate change and its impact, protecting the environment and increasing the resilience of the Commonwealth. The second sub-theme is "A fairer future", that hinges on the promotion and protection of the Commonwealth's democratic principles and the Commonwealth Charter's shared vision of democracy, good governance, human rights and the rule of law to which all members subscribe.

The third subtheme is "A more secure future." The Commonwealth leaders with regard to the sub-theme are brainstorming on the unprecedented security threats faced in the 21st century, the challenges of terrorism, serious organised crime, cybercrime, violent extremism and human trafficking ignores border and can only be addressed by increased multilateral action and cooperation.

The fourth sub-theme is "A more prosperous future" that focuses on the diversity of the Commonwealth, including many of the largest and smallest economies in the world.

Prior to the Heads of Government's meeting, four forums took place from April 16-18, 2018. They were the People's, Business, Youth and Women's Forums. Reports say the ultimate goal is to build on the strengths of the Commonwealth to ensure that it is responsive to global challenges and delivers a more prosperous, secure, sustainable and fair future for all its citizens, particularly its young people.

Cameroon

Villages Burn as Troops Clash With Separatists

In Cameroon, officials say eight villages in the English-speaking northwest have been torched and hundreds of residents… Read more »

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Copyright © 2018 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.