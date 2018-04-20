20 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Chadema Top Leaders Report At Central Police Station

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fortune Francis

Dar es Salaam — Seven Chadema top brass reported at the Central Police Station on Friday, April 20, as ordered by the Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court.

The leaders of the main opposition party who reported at the police station are secretary general Dr Vincent Mashinji, Deputy Secretary General for Zanzibar Salum Mwalimu women wing national chairperson Halima Mdee and the Bunda legislator, Ms Ester Bulaya, Tarime Urban lawmaker Ester Matiko, Iringa Urban MP Peter Msigwa, Tarime Rural MP John Heche

Read: Chadema top brass at Kisutu Court, Bulaya to be connected

Others included in the case are Chadema national chairman Freeman Mbowe and party's Deputy Secretary General for Mainland, Mr John Mnyika.

Read: Chadema top leaders bailed, Mdee connected in the case

The Chadema leaders face counts of sedition and their case is preceded by the Principal Resident Magistrate, Mr Wilbard Mashauri.

Also Read: Chadema top leaders brought to Kisutu Court for bail process finalization

Reporting at the police station was one of the bail conditions issued by the court recently.

Tanzania

Govt Refutes Over U.S.$440 Million Loss From 2016/2017 Budget

The government has categorically stated that there is no loss of Sh1.5 trillion from the budgeted funds for the 2016/17… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.