Tanzania: Chadema Top Leaders Report At Central Police Station

Dar es Salaam — Seven Chadema top brass reported at the Central Police Station on Friday, April 20, as ordered by the Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court.

The leaders of the main opposition party who reported at the police station are secretary general Dr Vincent Mashinji, Deputy Secretary General for Zanzibar Salum Mwalimu women wing national chairperson Halima Mdee and the Bunda legislator, Ms Ester Bulaya, Tarime Urban lawmaker Ester Matiko, Iringa Urban MP Peter Msigwa, Tarime Rural MP John Heche

Others included in the case are Chadema national chairman Freeman Mbowe and party's Deputy Secretary General for Mainland, Mr John Mnyika.

The Chadema leaders face counts of sedition and their case is preceded by the Principal Resident Magistrate, Mr Wilbard Mashauri.

Reporting at the police station was one of the bail conditions issued by the court recently.