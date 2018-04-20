20 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Chief Justice Urges Judges to Clear Backlog of Cases

By Deogratius Kamagi

Dar es Salaam — Chief Justice Prof Ibrahim Juma has challenged the newly appointed judges to clear the backlog of the cases.

This, according to him, will fast-track judgements of tax disputes, something which President John Magufuli has always been insisting.

Prof Juma made the remark on Friday, April 20, during the swearing-in event of 10 judges at the State House.

"You are highly trusted, you have been vetted thoroughly, so the country banks on you to deliver fair rulings," he said.

He said the new Judges will be evaluated in the next one year since taking up new duties.

The Chief Justice also thanked the government for increasing judiciary budget from Sh18 billion in 2016/17 to Sh35 billion in the 2018/19 financial year.

