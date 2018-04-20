Nigeria: PDP, Ex-Presidents, Statesmen, Others to Form Fresh Platform, Says Uche Secondus

Abuja — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it has initiated talks with former Heads of State, national leaders and prominent statesmen and some political groups to form a fresh political platform to wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.

The party, at its National Executive Committee (NEC) emergency meeting in Abuja yesterday, said time has come to open its doors and frontiers to others to form a stronger and more formidable platform.

The party's National Chairman, Uche Secondus, who briefed party leaders at the meeting, said: "Former presidents and leaders have been consulted and they are in unison that come 2019, there must be a new government to rescue Nigeria.

"Consultations with various groups are useful and in coming days, a broader platform will be raised to wrestle power from APC. "We commend our elder statesmen and other patriotic Nigerians who have spoken up on the urgent need to rid the country of the current APC government and enthrone a government that will serve our needs.

"We, therefore, invite our brothers, sisters, youths and women from other political parties in this platform to join us to rescue our country that is in distress socially, politically, economically and security wise.

"Our consultations have taken us to meet with various interest groups who are willing to do business with us and I can report to you that they are very fruitful. We expect in coming days to have a broader political family working dedicatedly to rescue this democracy and our beloved country from the hands of APC."Although no official confirmation came from the party regarding the rumoured change of name, the matter dominated unofficial discussions during the meeting.