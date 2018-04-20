20 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Minister Sheds Light On Zanzibar Middle-Income Economy

By Haji Mtumwa

Zanzibar — The minister of State in the Second Vice President's Office, Mr Mohamed Aboud Mohamed, says Zanzibar can become a semi-industrialised and middle- income economy in the coming three years if beneficiaries of the Tanzania Social Action Fund (Tasaf) effectively use investment opportunities.

He was speaking during a meeting on assessing the Tasaf performance in poor households.

He spoke highly of Tasaf projects, saying they could assist the government in achieving its economic goals in a short period.

He called upon beneficiaries of Tasaf funds to spend the money judiciously to attain goals.

Tasaf Projects Finance director Chiku Thabit said poor families had benefited from the projects as children were able to go school and get treatment.

Without saying how much had been issued for projects, however, she said it had been discovered that some of the beneficiaries lacked merit.

That prompted the Tasaf leadership to verify the funding process to remove the undeserved group of people.

A World Bank senior official, Mr Muderis Abdullahi Mohammed, is satisfied with the way many residents are benefiting from Tasaf projects to fight poverty.

