20 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Race for 2020 Zanzibar General Election Starts

By Muhammed Khamis

Zanzibar — Alliance for Farmers Party chairman Said Soud Said has declared his intention to vie for the Zanzibar presidency in the 2020 General Election.

Mr Said, who is the minister without portfolio, said his aim was to occupy the highest post on the Isles to transform the people's lives.

He affirmed that Zanzibar needed radical administrative changes.

He said he had ample time to prepare himself to carry out a campaign to win the seat.

However, according to him, if the general election is held tomorrow he is ready to take part in it because he is capable.

He urged Tanzanians to build a culture of asking their leaders whenever they err and concentrate on implementing development plans.

