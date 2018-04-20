19 April 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Forum, Canada Launch Project to Strengthen Federal Governance, Pluralism

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tsegaye Tilahun

Forum of Federations and the government of Canada launched 'Strengthening Federal Governance and Pluralism in Ethiopia', a project to address challenges and opportunities in Ethiopia's federal governance with the aim of creating a strengthened and more responsive federal system. The Canadian government funded 5.675 million US Dollar for Forum of Federations to implement the project in five years.

"It will encourage greater women's participation in all levels of government. It is also crucial that dialogue across Ethiopia be improved by promoting more inclusive and peaceful governance as well as transparent resource sharing." said Marie-Claude Bibeau, Canadian Minister of International Development and La Francophone.

Canada is pleased to be working with government of Ethiopia. And the Forum of Federations is also set to help to strengthen federal governance and pluralism in the nation, she added.

Rupak Chattopadhyay, Form President said that the Forum feels honored to partner with the government of Canada and to support Ethiopia's effort to enhance federal governance systems during this pivotal time.

Forum of Federations has began its task to improve management of inter-governmental relations in the context of Ethiopia's multi-cultural federation to ensure greater inclusiveness, intergovernmental fiscal relations supporting sustainable and gender equitable development for women and men and increase the understanding of the constitution by Ethiopian citizens regarding their rights and avenues particularly women and girls.

Ethiopia

PM Abiy Ahmed Forms New Cabinet

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has today formed his new cabinet members. The Prime minister presented sixteen names, of which… Read more »

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.