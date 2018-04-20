Ethiopia: Forum, Canada Launch Project to Strengthen Federal Governance, Pluralism

Forum of Federations and the government of Canada launched 'Strengthening Federal Governance and Pluralism in Ethiopia', a project to address challenges and opportunities in Ethiopia's federal governance with the aim of creating a strengthened and more responsive federal system. The Canadian government funded 5.675 million US Dollar for Forum of Federations to implement the project in five years.

"It will encourage greater women's participation in all levels of government. It is also crucial that dialogue across Ethiopia be improved by promoting more inclusive and peaceful governance as well as transparent resource sharing." said Marie-Claude Bibeau, Canadian Minister of International Development and La Francophone.

Canada is pleased to be working with government of Ethiopia. And the Forum of Federations is also set to help to strengthen federal governance and pluralism in the nation, she added.

Rupak Chattopadhyay, Form President said that the Forum feels honored to partner with the government of Canada and to support Ethiopia's effort to enhance federal governance systems during this pivotal time.

Forum of Federations has began its task to improve management of inter-governmental relations in the context of Ethiopia's multi-cultural federation to ensure greater inclusiveness, intergovernmental fiscal relations supporting sustainable and gender equitable development for women and men and increase the understanding of the constitution by Ethiopian citizens regarding their rights and avenues particularly women and girls.