Nigeria: Aisha Buhari Wins NACJ Integrity Woman of the Year Award

The National Executive Council of the Nigerian Association of Christian Journalists (NACJ) has declared First Lady, Aisha Buhari as the 2018 Integrity Woman of the Year.

The NACJ in a press statement yesterday said the emergence of the first lady in this category was due to her spirit of boldness, sincerity, patriotism, and high sense of Integrity.

NACJ said: "We recall how the first lady drew attention worldwide when she boldly criticized her husband in an interview with the BBC, saying she feared his administration was veering from its mandate to the people. Mrs. Buhari also recently expressed doubt that she would support her husband if he seeks reelection unless he implemented immediate changes in personnel and policies. However, this was not to impose herself on her husband, but an enviable display of integrity."

The NACJ statement signed by its secretary, Charles Okhai, noted that the its Annual Lecture/Award was conceptualised to change the mind set of Nigerians, "so they could appreciate the virtues of integrity and consequently develop a positive perception of leadership positions both in private and public sectors."

The statement continued: "This year theme of the event titled, "Integrity is Everything," is to emphasize the impact Integrity could have in a given society like ours. For instance, a nation that has the misfortune to be run by warped-minded leaders can never attain her full potentials.

"Integrity is a required virtue in every area of human endeavour, be it business, administration, politics, governance, and in every aspect of human life. Without integrity, success is not guaranteed.

"This year, our list of awardees, which comes in various categories, is a perfect reflection of the fact that we can improve in our characters and become a better people, and a better Nation."

Award nominees for the 2018 NAJC are: Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State; Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State; Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State; Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Silas Agara; the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere and Dr. Samson Ogah, Chairman Master Energy.

Others are Hon Justice Opeyemi Oke, Chief Judge of Lagos State; Deacon James Nosa, Chief Executive officer, Incentive Media; Pastor Paul Adefarasin, General Overseer, House On The Rock; Dr. Alex Otti, the immediate past Group Managing Director of Diamond Bank; Deacon Iyke Kanu, Chairman Etoks Communications, Publishers of Classic Magazine; Chief Felix Idiga, Chief Executive officer, JAFA Group; Comptroller Nike Oladunni of Nigeria Customs; Mr. Alibaba Akpobome, Nigeria's foremost Stand-up comedian; and the duo of Mrs. Christiana Akindolie, and Judith Eze Usiholo whose great services to humanity are unequalled.

NACJ is also honoring "the late heroes of integrity, Col Adekunle Fajuyi and General Odimegwu Ojukwu." It said their display of discipline and integrity as leaders during their time deserve commendation.

The NACJ award slated to hold on Saturday, May 26, will also play host to Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, former governor of Abia State, who will speak on the theme: Integrity Is Everything, while distinguished Senator Ben Murray Bruce, will deliver the Keynote address tagged, "Legislation with Integrity, The Key Factor to Building A Virile Nation."

The NACJ continued: "We're parading men and women who are integrity conscious. The person of integrity is not necessarily the one that is infallible, or perfect. Rather, the person of integrity is one who is self- disciplined, and self-committed to doing what is right at all times even when he or she is at the receiving end.

The Award is a crusade, a symbol of war against corruption. Former Inspector General of Police, AIG Tunde Ogunsakin, our 2014 integrity Man of the Year, who once rejected a bribe of N900 million as CP, Special Fraud Unit, will double as the Chief Host, and Chairman of the occasion."