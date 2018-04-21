Nigeria: Army Launches 'Operation Last Hold' to Crush Remnants of Boko Haram

The Nigerian Army is set to launch a new exercise tagged 'Operation Last Hold' aimed at crushing the remnants Boko Haram in the North-East and the Lake Chad Basin communities.

The Chief of Training and Operations, Major-General David Ahmadu who was speaking a press briefing said that the operation would commence on May 1 and last for four months.

He added that the operation will also liberate Borno from remnants of Boko Haram, and return displaced persons to their homes and farmlands.

Major-general Ahmadu said the operation will facilitate the restoration of fishing, farming and other economic activities in the Lake Chad Basin.

He said, "It has become expedient for the Nigerian Army to change operating tactics, techniques and procedure in the North East. The operation is intended to facilitate the clearance of the Lake Chad waterways of sea weeds and other obstacles obstructing the movement of boats and people across the water channels."