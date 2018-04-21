20 April 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: At Least 27 Killed in Gang Violence in Zamfara

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Zamfara State.

A fresh outbreak of gang violence in northern Nigeria has left at least 27 people dead, locals told AFP on Friday, highlighting the volatile security situation in West Africa's largest economy.

On Thursday suspected cattle thieves launched reprisal attacks on two villages in northern Nigeria's Zamfara state, where security forces are battling to contain cattle-rustling gangs.

Gunmen on motorcycles attacked neighbouring Kabaro and Danmami villages in Maru district.

"Twenty people were killed in Kabaro and seven others were also shot dead in Danmami," Kabaro resident Lawwali Usmanu told AFP.

"We buried them this morning before the Friday prayers," said Usmanu, who attended the funeral of the victims.

"The perpetrators are the same cattle thieves that have been terrorising us for years, stealing our cattle and abducting people for ransom," said another resident Bubr Murtala.

The attack came after villagers had mobbed and killed a member of the cattle rustling gang, according to Usmanu.

More on This

Residents of the two villages had armed themselves with locally made guns to fight against the cattle rustlers who had superior weapons.

"All we have for defence are muskets but the bandits use modern firearms," Murtala said.

Zamfara state police spokesman Mohammed Shehu confirmed the attacks but declined to give details on casualties as the police officers were deployed for "on-the-spot assessment".

Earlier in April, 26 people were killed in an attack on gold miners in nearby Anka district that was also blamed on cattle rustlers, according to officials.

The killings were the latest in spate of deadly attacks by cattle thieves on herding and farming communities in the state.

Nigeria is battling an array of security threats across the country, from Boko Haram jihadists in the northeast to oil militants in the south.

Troops have been deployed in many states to combat criminal gangs involved in kidnapping and cattle rustling, as well to try to contain violent clashes between herdsmen and farmers.

In the absence of a robust police force and effective judicial system in Nigeria, villagers have created local vigilante groups to fight off the gangs.

But the vigilantes are equally responsible for the bloodshed and are also accused of extra-judicial killings.

Nigeria

International Criminal Court President Visits Nigeria, Silent On Biafra

The President of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Chile Eboe-Osuji, who concluded his official visit to… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.