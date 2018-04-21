Zimbabwe: Mapfumo Endorses Generational Consensus

Chimurenga music legend, Thomas Tafirenyika Mapfumo, has thrown his weight behind young generation's quest to take over the reins of governance in Zimbabwe insisting they should be given a chance to lead the country and move forward.

The generational consensus has emerged as a key rallying point for young people since the elevation of the youthful Nelson Chamisa at the helm of the Movement for Democratic Change leadership following the death of founding President Morgan Tsvangirai.

Addressing a press conference ahead of his first show in Zimbabwe since his unceremonious departure to the United States of America 14 years ago, Mapfumo said its high time young people must lead.

"This thing is for the young people, and it's your time as young people to take chance and lead. Where we are right now, it needs you young people to raise up and unite to change this country and move forward," said Mapfumo.

The Chimurenga music guru, well known for his singing politically loaded lyrics, questioned the sincerity of the current government in dealing with corruption which he attributed to the economic woes currently troubling Zimbabwe.

"Are they clean themselves, are they not corrupt? You young people take the challenge and not be divided by political parties because the nation is, it's your inheritance," said Mapfumo.

Mukanya, as he is affectionately known by his legion of followers, landed in the country yesterday evening from his self-imposed exile in USA ahead of his show on the 28th of April at Glamis Arena in Harare.

He will be joined on stage by his long time counterpart, Oliver Mtukudzi, Zimdancehall king Winky D, Andy Muridzo and Gary Tight.