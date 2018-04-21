20 April 2018

Kenya: Woman Claiming to Be Uhuru's Unknown 'Daughter' Arrested

By Mwende Kasujja

A woman who caused a stir on the streets of Nairobi on Friday by displaying a placard claiming that she is the unknown daughter of President Uhuru Kenyatta has been arrested.

The message from the woman, who indicated her name as Tamara Risheel in the placard, was plain and simple; to meet the president.

"My big dream is to meet my daddy in person for the first time. I love my daddy," part of the printed message in the placard read.

ARRESTED

But pictures of her being driven off - along with the placard - in a vehicle belonging to Kilimani Police Station were later shared on social media late on Friday.

The trend of Kenyans carrying placards has become common on the streets of Nairobi, especially with unemployed job seekers desperate to get hired.

One of those unconventional job seekers landed a job perhaps an indication that the placards do attract the attention of the target audience.

