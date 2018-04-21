Nigeria's Brent Crude Hits $73.79 Per Barrel

An improvement in Nigeria's oil earnings is on course as prices held firm on Friday near three-year highs reached earlier this week as ongoing Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)-led supply cuts, as well as strong demand, gradually draw down excess supplies.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Brent crude oil futures were up at $73.79 per barrel at 0440 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures down 2 cents at $68.40 a barrel.

Both Brent, which Nigeria produces, and WTI hit their highest levels since November 2014 on Thursday, at $74.75 and $69.56 per barrel respectively.

WTI is set for its second weekly gain.

Oil prices have been pushed up by a gradually tightening market.

Led by top exporter, Saudi Arabia, OPEC has been withholding production since 2017 to draw down a global supply overhang.

The tighter oil market is feeding into refined products.

Oil supply tightness is also a result of healthy oil demand.

Beyond OPEC's supply management, crude prices have also been supported by an expectation that the United States will re-introduce sanctions on OPEC-member Iran. (NAN)