20 April 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nailantei's Anti-FGM Advocacy Earns Her Place On Time's 100 List

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Anti- Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) crusader Nice Nailantei Leng'ete has been named among the 100 most influential people of this year by Time Magazine.

Leng'ete received the honour for her work with Masai communities in Kenya to end the practice of cut.

The AMREF Health Africa Staff member was only 8-years-old when she ran away from her home to avoid being subjected to FGM, a practice that was common for young girls in the village where she grew up.

She endured beatings but still refused to undergo 'the cut'.

Leng'ete eventually convinced her grandfather, a Masai elder, to allow her not to have FGM so she could continue going to school.

In many pastoralist communities, the practice of FGM is directly linked to child marriage and lack of education for girls.

AMREF Health Africa's global CEO, Dr. Githinji Gitahi congratulated Nailantei, noting that she is 'an extraordinary young woman whose passion for the rights of girls is transforming social norms and practices so they can become the women they want to be.'

Leng'ete will be attending the TIME 100 Gala in New York City on next Tuesday.

Kenya

Kenyabuzz Movie Week Comes to Grand End - Photos

The first KenyaBuzz movie week in Kenya came to an end on Friday evening with pomp and colour during the grand opening… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.