20 April 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Another Nigerian Gets Top UN Appointment

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Bola Adesola

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, has confirmed the appointment of Bola Adesola of Nigeria to the Board of the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.

The appointment was announced in a statement issued in New York by the UN on Friday.

A former Nigerian minister, Amina Mohammed, is currently the UN Deputy Secretary-General.

Ms Adesola, who is the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Standard Chartered Nigeria and Paul Polman, of the Netherlands and Chief Executive Officer of Unilever, were appointed to serve as the two Vice-Chairs of the Board, the statement announced.

"Ms. Adesola and Mr. Polman succeed out-going United Nations Global Compact Board Vice-Chair, Sir Mark Moody-Stuart, Former Chairman of Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies and of Anglo American plc.

"The Secretary-General extends his great appreciation to Sir Mark for serving in the position for the past ten years and shepherding the United Nations Global Compact into a new era."

It said both Ms. Adesola and Mr. Polman have served on the Board of the United Nations Global Compact previously, "and will bring to the position a wealth of experience in the private sector, in the corporate sustainability space and specifically with the United Nations Global Compact itself.

"Ms. Adesola has served as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Ltd since 2011. She has over 25 years of banking experience, including at First Bank of Nigeria and at Citibank. Ms. Adesola holds degrees from Harvard Business School and Lagos Business School, as well as a law degree from the University of Buckingham.

"Mr. Polman has served as Chief Executive Officer of Unilever since 2009. Prior to joining Unilever, he worked at Nestlé S.A., and at Proctor and Gamble, where he spent 26 years. Mr. Polman holds degrees from the University of Groningen and from the University of Cincinnati.

"As Chair of the Board of the United Nations Global Compact, the Secretary-General looks forward to working closely with Ms. Adesola and Mr. Polman, along with United Nations Global Compact Executive Director, Lise Kingo, as they lead the United Nations Global Compact, the entry point for business within the broader United Nations system," the statement concluded.

Nigeria

International Criminal Court President Visits Nigeria, Silent On Biafra

The President of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Chile Eboe-Osuji, who concluded his official visit to… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.