Ethiopia: Newly Appointed Ministers Express Readiness to Addressing Public Demands

Newly appointed ministers expressed readiness to carry out the responsibility of addressing public demands and grievances in their respective sectors.

The House of People's Representative has approved the appointment of 16 ministers presented by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed yesterday.

Speaking to the house, the Premier stressed that cabinet members should focus on addressing the public grievances, and in delivering transparent service free of corruption and nepotism.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, the new Attorney General, Brhanu Tsegaye expressed his readiness to serve the people according to the law and legal systems of the country.

The Federal Attorney General discharges its powers and duties based on law independently free from any body's interference, he noted and affirmed to stand by the law to serve the best interest of the public.

The new Attorney General calls upon the public to collaborate with the judicial bodies in consolidating and building transparent legal system.

Dr. Amir Aman, who is newly appointed Minster of Health, told ENA that he is committed to transfer the health sector focusing on the missions stressed by the Prime Minister.

"Basically we will struggle against corruption and thrive to deliver equitable health service for the public," he added.

According to him the Ministry will prioritize on unraveling bottlenecks that would potentially hold back the implementation of Growth and Transformation Plan II (GTP) in the health sector.

Likewise, the new Trade Minister Melaku Alebel said on his part that he is committed to ensure the fulfillment of public demands based on reforms in the trade sector, since addressing public demand is a critical agenda of the government.

Expanding modern, effective and equitable trade system is at the center of his plan to reduce misappropriations that exacerbate corruption in the sector, he pointed out.

It was recalled that the House of Peoples' Representatives has approved the appointment of 16 ministers, 10 of them are newly promoted, presented by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed yesterday.