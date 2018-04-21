Ethiopian Reaching 112 Int'l Destinations, Serving Millions - CEOs

Ethiopian Airlines is currently flying to 112 international destinations, which is short of the target set for the year 2025 by only eight destinations.

Ethiopian Airlines Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer Henok Tefera said the airline flies to 112 international destinations across five continents and close to 60 destinations in Africa.

Speaking to ENA, Henok stated that Ethiopian Airlines is ever expanding its flight networks and looking forward to launching new destinations to Chicago and Houston in the US, and to Geneva in June 2018.

It has reportedly opened seven international destinations to Buenos Aires in Argentina, Bahrain, Kisangani and Mbuji Mayi in DRC, in addition to Kinshasa, Lubumbashi and Goma as well as Nosy-Be in Madagascar this year.

According to the Deputy CEO, the airline plans to expand to news destination in Indonesia and has already received permit.

Noting the importance of the expansion of new international destinations, Henok stated that "the expansion is very important for Ethiopia as it would create direct connection for tourists and investors to come to Ethiopia. It would be crucial in facilitating investment flow and export-import of goods to and from the country to global markets."

He explained that aviation industry is one of the major sectors that will enable the nation's economic growth significantly; and today Ethiopia owns one of the best airlines services that connect Africa and the rest of world.

In addition to the flights, "we have commercial relations with many African Airlines in particular, strong strategic commercial partnership with ASKY Airlines in Togo and Malawi Airlines."

The Deputy CEO said the airline is going forward in further enhancing the ongoing expansion of destination to Mozambique, Zambia, Guinea, and Chad, that will be finalized after a couple of months.

Ethiopian Airports Enterprise CEO, Tewodros Dawit said Ethiopian Airlines has shown a great leap forward in terms passenger transport, both in domestic and international destinations, with a peak number of nearly nine million annually.

Many of the passengers are from Asia, Europe, and USA as well as Africa, where large number of passengers come from, he added.

According to the CEO, Ethiopian Airlines has put in place strategic plans, including efforts in improving quality of services for passengers by deploying ultra-modern fleet of aircrafts.

The airline also provides up-to-date training programs in its Aviation Academy which operates on international standards. "The secret behind our great achievements in terms delivering global standard services to customers lie in our excellent level of quality training and maintenance services," he claimed.

CEO Tewodros pointed out that Ethiopian is connecting and collaborating with many of African countries air transport operators through sharing experience which renders great contribution in transforming and assisting the airlines to grow continuously.

Locally Ethiopian Airlines would have 27 airports at the end of GTP-II, the CEO revealed.