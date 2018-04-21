Madagascar: Tana High-Level Forum to Kick Off Tomorrow

The 7th Tana High-Level Forum on Security in Africa will kick off tomorrow in the city of Bahir Dar, Ethiopia.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Workeneh Gebeyhu, Foreign Affairs Minister will take part in the two-day long High-Level Forum, according to a press release issued by Foreign Affairs.

Sudanese President Omar Hassan Ahmad al-Bashir, Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno, Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe, and Guinea's President Alpha Conde are among the leaders invited.

Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, and Ex-Ghanian President John Dramani Mahama are also expected to participate in the forum.

The 7th Tana High-Level Forum on Security in Africa's theme is "Ownership of Africa's Peace and Security Provision: Financing and Reforming the African Union."

The Forum is an annual meeting that brings together African leaders and stakeholders to engage and explore African-led security solutions.