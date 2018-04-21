20 April 2018

Kenya: Alikiba to Fly Newly-Wed Wife to Exotic Honeymoon in Italy

By Thomas Matiko

After an awe-inspiring wedding in Mombasa, bongo flava artiste Alikiba and his wife Amina Khalef Rikesh will soon be travelling to Venice, Italy for their honeymoon.

The two tied the knot on Thursday in a colourful invite-only ceremony that was attended by among others Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho.

The newly weds are set to travel in a fortnight's time after their second wedding in Dar es Salaam at that of Alikiba's younger brother, Abdu Kiba.

On Sunday the Aje hit maker will return the favour to his younger brother, Abdu Kiba, who was his best man during the wedding in Mombasa.

Then one week later, the two bothers and their spouses will do one grand joint wedding at the Serena Hotel in Dar es Salaam.

The ceremony is expected to be attended by political and showbiz heavyweights in Tanzania with former president Jakaya Kikwete as the chief guest.

Once the weddings are done and dusted, the two brothers and their wives will proceed to Venice for their honeymoon.

Meanwhile, Nairobi News also understands that Alikiba's younger sister Zabibu Kiba is set to get married to Tanzanian footballer Abdu Banda later this month.

