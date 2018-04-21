21 April 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: N45M BBNaija Prize - Who Wins Tomorrow?

By Benjamin Njoku

After 12 weeks of intense competition and intrigues, the stage is set again to crown the winner of Nigeria's biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija,BBNaija, as the show ends tomorrow, in South Africa.

The show, which began on Sunday, January 28, with 20 housemates will ultimately see the emergence of a winner of the grand prize of N45 million and a brand new SUV car during this Sunday's final broadcast.

Five top finalists, including Miracle, Tobi, Cee C, Nina and Alex are in the race for the all-important grand prize. At the end of last Sunday's show, Anto, Lolu and Khloe, the trio who polled the least number of votes, were evicted from the #BBNaija house, leaving five housemates to battle for the prize. It has been a long journey for the top five finalists and whoever emerges the winner tomorrow, will instantly become a millionaire.

Interestingly, 20 housemates namely; Princess, Bitto, Khloe, K Brule, DeeOne, Vandora, Ahneeka, Angel, Leo, IfuEnnada, Anto, Teddy A, Bam Bam, Rico Swavey, Lolu, Nina, Miracle, Alex, Tobi and Ceec began the race, but only five of them made it to the final. While this third season of the reality show tagged "Double Wahala" has been punctuated with breakups, makeups and a dirty fight that led to the disqualification of two housemates, the show equally has lived up to its billing as the most watched show across the continent.

Recall that three weeks into the show, housemates Khloe and her strategic partner K Brule were disqualified from the game for quarreling, using profane words on each other, an act that is against the big brother house rules. However, Khloe was lucky to return into the house when big brother presented an opportunity for two evicted housemates to be voted back into the house. This opportunity saw Khloe and Anto who had also been evicted earlier on, return into the big brother house.

Also, after staying three weeks in the house, Princess, Bitto, DeeOne and Vandora were evicted on the first live eviction show of the season hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchenndu, making them the first set of housemates to be evicted from the show. As the weeks went by, Ahneeka, Angel, Leo, IfuEnnada, Teddy A, Bam Bam, Rico Swavey, Anto, Khloe and Lolu were evicted respectively from the show, leaving behind five housemates to battle for the grand prize.

