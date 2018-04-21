Kenya: Sonko Suspends 30 Procurement Officials Accused of Graft

Nairobi — 30 Nairobi county procurement staff have been sent on forced leave by Governor Mike Sonko for allegedly inflating prices and issuing Local Purchase Orders without necessary approval.

Through a letter dated April 19, the Governor asked the accused officials to step aside with immediate effect to pave way for investigations.

"You are hereby required to proceed on leave with immediate effect pending complete investigations of your role and culpability in any regard to the above," read part of the letter seen by Capital FM News.

They are accused of failing to adhere to public finance management act as well as the public procurement and asset disposal act leading to loss of funds at the County.