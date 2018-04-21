Ethiopia: Release of the 2017 Human Rights Report for Ethiopia

press release

The 2017 Human Rights Report for Ethiopia reflects serious challenges to the Ethiopian people's ability to exercise their basic rights last year. We believe there is reason for optimism that the 2018 Human Rights Report will tell a different story, one of progress.

Notwithstanding the ongoing state of emergency, about which we have already expressed our views, 2018 has seen positive steps as well, including the release of thousands of prisoners.We are also encouraged by strong and clear statements by Prime Minister Abiy regarding the need for reforms that would ensure Ethiopian's rights are protected and that they are able to participate in an inclusive political environment.

We stand ready to support the effort of translating those statements into action in the hopes subsequent reports will be able to reflect that progress.

