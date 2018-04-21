21 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Four Robbery Suspects Die in Shootout With the Police

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Julieth Ngarabali

Kisarawe — Police killed four suspected bandits yesterday in a fire exchange following a failed robbery attempt at Kisarawe in Coast region.

The Coast Regional Commissioner, Mr Evarist Ndikilo, who is the chairman of the security committee, confirmed the occurrence of the incident.

Reports have it that the quartet were gunned downed after attempting to rob Sh24 million from the treasurer of the Village Community Bank (Vicoba) known as Ushelisheli. However, their mission was futile after police received tips from civilians and swang into action.

Speaking on the incident, Coast Regional Police Commander (RPC) Jonathan Shanna said the quartet were identified as notorious bandits.

Mr Shanna added that they were found with modern firearms including a military gun, AK 47, loaded with 30 bullets. According to him, the suspects came from Dar es Salaam for the mission and that they were driving a car bearing diplomatic number plates.

"After receiving information, the police followed the suspects at the house of the treasurer. After learning that the officers were already at the scene, they fired at them, prompting a fire exchange that left four of them dead," he said. The RPC, however, disclosed that one suspect managed to escape in spite of the fact that he was shot several times.

Apart from the AK47, the police chief said the suspected robbers were also found with two revolvers.

Tanzania

Tanzanian Socialite and Video Vixen Passes On After Short Illness

The Tanzanian showbiz industry has been thrown into mourning following the death of popular video queen and socialite,… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.