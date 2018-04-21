Tanzania: Four Robbery Suspects Die in Shootout With the Police

Kisarawe — Police killed four suspected bandits yesterday in a fire exchange following a failed robbery attempt at Kisarawe in Coast region.

The Coast Regional Commissioner, Mr Evarist Ndikilo, who is the chairman of the security committee, confirmed the occurrence of the incident.

Reports have it that the quartet were gunned downed after attempting to rob Sh24 million from the treasurer of the Village Community Bank (Vicoba) known as Ushelisheli. However, their mission was futile after police received tips from civilians and swang into action.

Speaking on the incident, Coast Regional Police Commander (RPC) Jonathan Shanna said the quartet were identified as notorious bandits.

Mr Shanna added that they were found with modern firearms including a military gun, AK 47, loaded with 30 bullets. According to him, the suspects came from Dar es Salaam for the mission and that they were driving a car bearing diplomatic number plates.

"After receiving information, the police followed the suspects at the house of the treasurer. After learning that the officers were already at the scene, they fired at them, prompting a fire exchange that left four of them dead," he said. The RPC, however, disclosed that one suspect managed to escape in spite of the fact that he was shot several times.

Apart from the AK47, the police chief said the suspected robbers were also found with two revolvers.