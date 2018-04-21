Tanzania: Advocate Convicted Over Insulting President

THE Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam yesterday convicted a member of the bar, Advocate Leonard Kyaruzi, of insulting President John Magufuli on the social media, sentencing him to three years in jail or payment of a 5m/- fine.

Resident Magistrate Godfrey Mwambapa convicted Kyaruzi (36), a resident of Pwani Street in Tegeta, Dar es Salaam, of one count of publishing defamatory information in a computer system, having been satisfied by the evidence produced by four prosecution witnesses.

The magistrate relied on a cautioned statement of the advocate to ground his conviction, considering the fact that the statement was admitted as part of exhibits during the trial without any objection from the defence camp.

According to the magistrate, the objection to the admissibility of the cautioned statement was raised by the defence during presentation of final submissions, that it was recorded nine hours after the accused was arrested. Magistrate Mwambapa ruled, however, that the objection was an afterthought as the same ought to have been raised at the time the prosecution sought to tender the same as exhibit to support their case.

From the cautioned statement, the magistrate noted, the accused was aware that when he wrote the offensive words on a WhatsApp group through his mobile phone, he made reference to the Head of the State.

He, therefore, found the advocate guilty and accordingly convicted him as charged. The prosecution, led by Senior State Attorneys Nassoro Katuga and Batilda Mushi, had told the court during the trial that the advocate committed the offence on June 2, 2016 at Tanzanite Tower along Sam Nujoma Road in the city. Kyaruzi, knowingly published defamatory information using his mobile phone through WhatsApp group known as UDSM LLB 2004- 2008 of which he was a member, with intent to defame, insult or abuse the President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

The prosecution had charged the advocate with an alternative count of transmission of offensive communications by means of application services. In his judgment, however, the magistrate pointed out that the count died a natural death, after the advocate had been convicted of the parent count.

Before being sentenced, State Attorney Estazia Wilson, who appeared for the prosecution, requested the court to punish the convicted advocate in order to serve a lesson not only to him but also to other people who would dare to insult the president.

She pointed out that though the prosecution had no previous criminal records of the advocate, she proposed severe sentence to be imposed on him, as it was expected, as a learned brother, he ought to have behaved in good manner and educate the community on the best use of social media.

On his part, the convicted advocate requested for lenient sentence because it was the first time for him to be convicted of a criminal offence and that he had family that depended on him.