21 April 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Oparanya, Khalwale Clash Over Koffi Olomide Visit

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Koffi Olomide/Facebook
Koffi Olomide.
By Thomas Matiko

Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya and former senator Bonny Khalwale have clashed over Lingala maestro Koffi Olomide's planned tour of the county.

While the Congolese artiste's visit to the country is shrouded in controversy, Governor Oparanya has said he is ready to host the musician next week during the Devolution Conference.

In an interview with a local radio station on Friday, Oparanya said all systems are in place with regards to the conference and that the only remaining thing is the guests' arrival.

"When we were planning for the conference, I got numerous requests to invite Koffi Olomide. They said they wanted a popular artiste, like Olomide, to entertain them during the event. You know our people really love Rhumba," Oparanya said.

But in a separate interview with the same radio, former Kakamega senator Khalwale voiced his resentment to the idea of inviting a foreign artiste at the expense of local musicians.

"They should divide the huge sum of money among our local musicians in Kakamega. We have very many local artistes who can entertain guests at the conference," he said.

Among the renowned artistes from the region whose names Khalwale has flouted as possible replacements for Olomide are Emmanuel Musindi of the Sena Lwanyi (Step Out) fame, Jacob Luseno and Sukuma Bin Ongaro.

It has been reported that Koffi will be paid Sh23 million by Kakamega county government to perform at the Devolution Conference slated for April 24 to April 26.

However, the Congolese crooner's return to the country remains in doubt following his deportation two years ago for kicking one of his female dancers at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

More on This

Not Welcomed - Doubts Cast On Koffi Olomide's Planned Tour

Congolese star musician Koffi Olomide's planned concert tour of Kakamega during the forthcoming Devolution Conference… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.