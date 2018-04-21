21 April 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Third Edition of Gabes Film Festival Kicks Off Under Sign - Promises Kept

Under the sign: Promises kept and opening on world cinema, the 3rd edition of the Gabes Film Festival officially kicked off on Friday, in the presence of Culture Minister Mohamed Zine el Abidine.

Up to April 26, moviegoers will have a rich and varied programme of 45 films, including 33 films by Arab directors competing in 4 sections (feature films, documentaries, short films and school films).

Festival President Mohamed Jemni said on the occasion, that this edition will showcase the new wave of Arab cinema that has emerged with its particular film script on the international film scene.

Honorary president of the festival actress Hend Sabri voiced satisfaction at keeping the promises announced in the 1st edition of the festival in 2015, with beginning works of the 1st cinema hall in Gabes since the 70's "the agora of Gabes."

