President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given the assurance of Ghana's readiness to overcome malaria, in view of his Government's commitment to executing the National Strategic Plan for Malaria Control and the innovative strategies adopted.

Ghana's strategy, President Akufo-Addo said, was based on innovations--adopting the new generation of insecticides for indoor-residual spraying, as well as being one of the three countries testing the new malaria vaccine.

He said the effective execution of the plan and strategy would make Ghana ready to beat Malaria.

Delivering a speech at the 2018 Malaria Summit in London on Wednesday, President Akufo-Addo disclosed that in 2016, 10.4 million cases of malaria were recorded in Ghana in a population of some 30 million people.

He noted that although figures from 2016 represented an improvement over those of 2015, a lot of work had to be done to reduce malaria to the barest minimum, adding, however, that Ghana's goal of reducing malaria morbidity and mortality by 75%, by 2020, was achievable.

President Akufo-Addo underscored the importance of the contributions of his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, referring to her solid, decade-long work and advocacy, through her Infants Malaria Prevention Foundation, as commendable.

According to the Ghana Health Service, malaria ranks top among Out Patient Department (OPD) cases and is, on the average, responsible for the death of three children, every day, in the country.

Ghana's goal, through her National Strategic Plan for Malaria Control, is therefore, to achieve and sustain "near-zero" malaria deaths, and, ultimately, a malaria-free Ghana.

Key interventions of the Plan include integrated vector management; malaria case management--malaria in pregnancy; integrated community case management; seasonal malaria chemoprevention; integrated support systems--advocacy and behavioural change communication; surveillance, monitoring and evaluation; and the strengthening of health systems.

Additionally, government is providing tax exemptions on anti-malarial commodities and has instituted measures to deal with antimalarial drug resistance.

Government is also implementing policies to mitigate the effects of climate change and environmental degradation, that impact on malaria transmission.

