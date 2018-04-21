21 April 2018

Zimbabwe: VP in South Africa for Treatment of 'Undisclosed Ailment' - Report

Zimbabwean Vice President Kembo Mohadi is reportedly undergoing medical treatment for an undisclosed ailment in South Africa.

According to Daily News, the 68-year-old vice president missed a chance to appear before the Mines and Energy parliamentary portfolio committee investigating the alleged loot of diamond revenue.

Mohadi also missed the country's independence celebrations on Wednesday.

Committee chairperson, Temba Mliswa told legislators that Mohadi was unable to make it for the hearing due to an undisclosed illness.

"VP Mohadi is not feeling well and is outside the country so he will not be appearing before the Mines and Energy committee... We wish him well," Mliswa was quoted as saying.

Mohadi and several other senior government officials, including former president Robert Mugabe and his ex-deputy Joice Mujuru were expected to appear before the committee.

The mines committee wanted the former and serving government officials to answer questions over Mugabe's claim two years ago that Zimbabwe had lost out on up to $15 billion worth of diamond earnings.

The committee had so far heard evidence from top mining executives, as well as former and serving security officials.

Mugabe himself told the private Zimbabwe Independent newspaper recently that the figure was not factual.

"I was given that (figure) by some officials, that figure had been circulating around, but really it was not confirmed; it was just a story," he was quoted as saying.

Source: News24

Zimbabwe

