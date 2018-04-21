Tanzanian Socialite and Video Vixen Passes On After Short Illness

The Tanzanian showbiz industry has been thrown into mourning following the death of popular video queen and socialite, Agnes Masogange.

According to Tanzania's EATV, Masogange succumbed to pneumonia and low blood pressure at on Friday, April 20 at Mama Ngoma Hospital in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The local media have quoted the deceased's lawyer Roben Simwanza, who said she was suffering from pneumonia and died while receiving treatment.

The socialite and video queen was on April 6, ordered to pay a fine of Sh66,000 (Tzs1.5 million) or serve a jail term of two years after Resident Magistrate-in-Charge Wilbard Mashauri found her guilty of using narcotic drugs.

The actress, who features in various music videos of Bongo Flava artistes, was first charged at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court last year, facing two charges of using heroin Diacetyl and Oxazepam.

After months of legal wrangles, the court finally found her guilty of using the mentioned drugs.

In the first offence, she was ordered to pay a Sh44,000 (Tzs1 million) fine or serve a two-year jail term while in the second offence, she was ordered to pay a fine of Sh22,000 (Tzs500,000) or serve a 12-month-jail term.