Kenya: Khaligraph Confirms Relationship With Ms Cashy Is On the Rocks

Hard-hitting rapper Khaligraph Jones has for the first time admitted that his relationship with longtime girlfriend Ms Cashy is on the rocks.

Khaligraph introduced his gorgeous girlfriend of more than five years in 2016, when he featured her in his hit song Micasa Sucasa.

The song has since amassed over a million views on YouTube, but since then Ms Cashy has seemingly vanished from the limelight.

At some point late last year, word started doing the round to the effect that the couple had split, even as Khaligraph avoided answering that question.

BREAK UP

However, during his recent tour of Dar es Salaam to promote his new hit Shots, a collabo with Tanzanian rapper Young Killer, the question popped up again and this time Khaligraph set the records straight.

Radio presenter B Dozen of Clouds FM asked:

"If I end this interview without asking you this question, I'll not have done justice to your fans who want to know about your relationship with Cashy. Rumour has it that you've broken up. Is it true?"

The question seemed to catch Khaligraph unawares but he was calm enough to give an answer.

"Oooh! Oooh! I call the shots. Hehehehe! Yaani vitu zinafanyika tu lakini wasijali vitu zitakuwa sawa (A lot has happened, but I'm not worried, everything will be okay)," Khaligraph said.