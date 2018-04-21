Nigeria: Ten Killed As Gunmen Sack Benue Communities Overnight

Resident and officials in Benue have confirmed the killing of 10 people following attacks by gunmen.

The assailants attacked villages in Guma Local Government Area,between Friday night and Saturday morning, maiming and killing residents while also setting houses on fire.

Terver Akase, a spokesperson for Governor Samuel Ortorm, said in a statement to PREMIUM TIMES that Fulani herdsmen were suspected in the attack.

"I can confirm that Fulani herdsmen last night and earlier today invaded Saghev Ward of Guma Local Gvernment Area, Benue State and killed many innocent persons. The attacked communities are Tse-Abi, Tse-Ginde, Tse-Peviv, Tse-Ikyo, Agenke and Gbenke.

"Ten corpses have so far been recovered with many others injured. The armed herdsmen also burnt numerous houses, shops and other property in the area. This mindless attack was unprovoked, and we urge security agencies to arrest the herdsmen behind the killings for prosecution," he said.

Two other residents of Guma also confirmed they've learnt of the attack when asked by PREMIUM TIMES Saturday afternoon.

Benue police commissioner, Fatai Owose, and the command spokesperson, Moses Yamu, did not immediately answer requests for comments.