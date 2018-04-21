21 April 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Police Kill Leader of Criminal Gang in Akwa Ibom

By Cletus Ukpong

The police in Akwa Ibom State have killed the leader of a criminal gang notorious for terrorising people in Etim Ekpo and Ukanafun local government areas.

The corpse of the gang leader, identified by his nickname Stainless, was displayed at the state police headquarters, Ikot Akpan Abia, before journalists and Uyo residents.

He was reportedly responsible for several killings, maimings, raping, kidnappings, and arson in Etim Ekpo and Ukanafun, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi, told journalists in Uyo on Thursday.

Mr Ogunjemilusi said Stainless, whose real name is Isaac, was killed on April 18 during a joint operation between the police and other security agencies. He didn't, however, mention where he was killed.

The police commissioner said the late Isaac became the leader of the criminal gang when his predecessor, Akaninyene Jumbo, otherwise known as Iso Akpafid, was killed by security agencies.

With the latest success, police said they have effectively brought an end to the reign of terror of Iso Akpafid and his lieutenants in Etim Ekpo and Ukanafun, two of the four local government areas in the state greatly impacted by cult-related violence and killings.

"We have chosen to parade his corpse to demystify his invisibility and re-assure the people of Etim Ekpo and Ukanafun of their safety, (and) to encourage those who have fled the area to return home," the police chief said, adding that security has also improved in Ikot Ekpene and Eket.

