Nigeria: 22-Year-Old Miss Nweke Wins Miss South East Nigeria 2018

Twenty two-year-old Nweke Vera, representing Enugu North beat 10 other contestants to emerge the winner of the 2nd edition of Queen of South East Nigeria pageant for promoting the cultural heritage of the South East Region of Nigeria, recently.

The pageant was organised by the Newsland Integrated Media Services, an organisation advocating for the promotion of Nigerian cultural values. The event which took place on recently in Owerri Imo State witnessed massive turnout as high profile personalities, reputable Nigerian and indigenes from all walks of life gathered to witness the cultural pageant event. The winners were crowned after competition that included talent, on-stage question and evening gown inside G Towers Hotel Hall.

Other winners include: Miss Emmanuella -Queen of South East Nigeria Diaspora. Miss Nome Adaku Lorrita -Queen of South East Nigeria Tourism Miss Billy Chigor-Queen of South East Nigeria Advocate . Speaking at the event, the director, Mr Emmanuel Anabueze expressed his satisfaction and rare gratitude to all those who contributed to make the event a success. He thanked Mr Ibe ThankGod, CEO New Wave Nigeria Youth initiative, Mr Chukwuwetalu Agu , Mr Yusuf, CEO Woodland Concept, the Judges, Jennifer Okechukwu, Comrade Eyi Excel and Queen Lilian Nkem and also Kariwaka Tv crew for all their support, promising a better and more entertaining show next year.