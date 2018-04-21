21 April 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: 88 Senior Police Officers Reshuffled

By Joseph Kato

Kampala — Police director of human resource has moved 88 senior detectives ranging from the ranks of Commissioner of Police (CP) to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

In his reshuffled message circulated on Saturday afternoon, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP), Mr Moses Balimwoyo, moved one Commissioner, three Assistant Commissioners, 13 Senior Superintendents, 19 Superintendents and 52 ASPs.

This is the sixth massive reshuffle in just one month ever since Martin Okoth Ochola was appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP). Mr Ochola took over from Gen Kale Kayihura who had been at the hlem of police for 12 years.

Some of the reshuffled officers include;

D/CP Venis Baguma Tumuhimbise who has been moved from CP Homicide, CID headqarters to head war crimes.

D/ACP Francis Olugu has been moved from CID headquarters and appointed acting CP General Crimes.

D/ACP James Bangirana, also moved from CID headquarters and returned to HRM, among others.

