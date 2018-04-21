Africa: Tana High-Level Forum On Peace, Security in Africa Opens

The 7th Tana High-level Forum on Peace and Security in Africa kicked off in Bahir Dar, Ethiopia, this afternoon.

In his opening speech, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the African Union needs to reform itself in financial and political provisions.

In this regard, the Tana Forum can bring ideas, thoughts and solutions together on how the AU can be reformed, he added.

The Premier noted that ensuring economic development, financial independence and political reform for the continent is not a matter of choice but a necessary change.

According to him, the forum will enable AU to stand by itself and find new ways for hindering problems.

However, Abiy stressed, African leaders need to be quite tough to implement the brilliant solutions that have been generated by this forum.

PM Abiy also said the African Union can be fully accountable to being free from financial dependency and deliberate on the continent's problems and seriously consider the ideas and thoughts that ensue.

Former President of Nigeria and Chairman of Tana Forum, Olusegun Obasanjo said on his part the forum can only be a place of ideas and thoughts if the continent cannot implement it into action.

According to Obasanjo, the reforms of African institutions, including the African Union, are the reforms of the African states.

He urged the participants of the forum to work for the realization of reforms.

The theme of the two-day 7th Tana High-level Forum on Peace and Security in Africa is "Ownership of Africa's Peace and Security Provision: Financing and Reform of the African Union."